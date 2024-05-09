The Sika Dwa Kofi will be outdoored at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday, May 12, during the Asantehene's Silver Jubilee celebration

The grand durbar will fall on the Akwasidae festival according to the Asante calendar and will climax the Silver Jubilee celebrations

Many dignitaries are expected to attend the festival, including the first and second gentlemen of Ghana

The Golden Stool of the Asantes, also known as Sika Dwa Kofi, will be displayed at the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's grand durbar to climax the celebration of his Silver Jubilee.

The event, which will take place at the Manhyia Palace, will happen on Sunday, May 12, which falls on the Akwasidae festival, according to the Asante calendar.

The Golden Stool was allegedly conjured from the heavens by Okomfo Anokye

Source: Getty Images

The stool, allegedly conjured from the heavens by the first Chief Priest of the then-Asante Kingdom, Okomfo Anokye, will be part of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's procession.

Ahead of Sunday's event, the Silver Jubilee Planning Committee has banned tricycles and closed some routes within the Manhyia enclave for the safety and security of dignitaries and the thousands expected to throng the palace for the celebration.

Some dignitaries expected to grace the event include the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley and his wife, Sharon Rowley. He will be accompanied by his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amery Browne.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will also attend the event.

The Foreign Minister for Morocco and a representative from the Ivorian Presidency will be in attendance.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, May 11, a major clean-up exercise will be carried out in the capital city, Kumasi and all paramountcies in the Ashanti Region.

The dress code for the much-anticipated event is gold and white coloured clothes or traditional wear.

According to the planners, the use of white signifies the achievement of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Otumfuo reopens Manhyia Palace Museum

YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene reopened the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi on May 1, 2024, as part of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The newly refurbished museum exhibits never-seen-before historic Ashanti heirlooms to the public in its new 'Homecoming' exhibition.

This follows a landmark agreement between British museums and the Ashanti monarch that resulted in the loaning of 32 royal treasures plundered from the Asante Kingdom 150 years ago to the Manhyia museum for three years.

The exhibits feature 15 items from the British Museum and 17 from the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).

Also, the Fowler Museum in California repatriated seven artefacts in February 2024. The exhibition celebrates the return of these artefacts and Osei Tutu II's achievements.

Source: YEN.com.gh