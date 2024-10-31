What is Jeff Probst's net worth? The Survivor host's wealth

Jeff Probst is a US-born television host, actor, young adult fiction writer, journalist, and producer. He is most known for hosting the US version of the reality television series Survivor. Probst is a Primetime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Host in a Reality-Competition Program. How much is Jeff Probst's net worth?

Jeff Probst arrives for an event at Montage Beverly Hills (L). He attends the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios (R). Photo: Greg Doherty, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jeff Probst is one of reality television's most recognisable and adored hosts. He got his breakthrough when he was cast on Survivor in 2000. He's been the face of Survivor mainstay for an astonishing 47 seasons. With no conclusion for the massive series, viewers are intrigued about Jeff Probst's net worth and annual pay.

Jeff Probst's profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Lee Probst Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1961 Age 62 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Wichita, Kansas, United States Current residence Studio City, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Lisa Ann Russell Father Jerry Probst Mother Barbara Probst Siblings Scott Probst, Brent Probst Education Le Cordon Bleu, Seattle Pacific University, Newport High School Profession Television host, actor, young adult fiction writer, journalist, producer Net worth $50 million Instagram @jeffprobst

What is Jeff Probst's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop, and Sportskeeda, the American author has an alleged net worth of $50 million. He allegedly earns $8 million annually.

Jeff Probst's career

He has earned income as a television host, actor, young adult fiction writer, journalist, and producer. Here is a look at his career and other sources of income.

Television hosting

Jeff Probst began his career by presenting FX's first half-hour show, Backchat, which answered listener emails, and Sound FX, a music series starring Orlando Jones (1996).

He previously hosted VH1's Rock & Roll Jeopardy! from 1998 to 2001 and worked as a reporter for the syndicated show Access Hollywood. Probst was also the writer and director of Finder's Fee, which Lionsgate released.

Top-5 facts about Jeff Probst. Photo: Robert Voets/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Survivor

Jeff has hosted the internationally syndicated American reality series Survivor since its launch in 2000. His work has earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards. Jeff is known for catchphrases such as "The tribe has spoken. "It's time for you to go," which was featured in TV Land's 2006 special The 100 Greatest TV Quotes and Catch Phrases.

Other TV programs

According to his IMDb page, Jeff has been featured in over 120 television programs. Some of them include;

Entertainment Tonight (2003–2024)

(2003–2024) After Midnight (2024)

(2024) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (2015–2023)

(2015–2023) The Price Is Right at Night (2023)

(2023) Dish Nation (2023)

(2023) Peak of the Week (2021)

(2021) Jeopardy! (2001–2021)

(2001–2021) The Talk (2011–2010)

(2011–2010) The Morning Show (2018)

(2018) Hollywood Today Live (2016)

Acting career

Probst began acting in 1991 in the TV movie Face of a Stranger. He has since been featured in 10 other movies and TV series. They include;

Year TV show/movie Role 2017 Family Guy Jeff Probst (voice) 2016 Life in Pieces Jeff Probst 2014 The (206) 2013–2014 The Two and a Half Men Jeff Probst 2013 Wanda Sykes Presents Herlarious Adventure Guy 2011 How I Met Your Mother Jeff Probst 2011 Withstand One Night Married Guy 2006 Mad TV Guest 2002–2004 Fillmore! Vice Principal Raycliff (voice) 2001 The A-List 1991 Face of a Stranger Kevin Leeds

Film and TV production

Jeff Probst is a producer of several movies and TV series. Since 2007, he has produced six films and TV shows. They include;

Survivor (2003–2024)

(2003–2024) Kiss Me (2014)

(2014) Survivor: Blood vs Water Preview (2013)

(2013) Survivor: Philippines Preview (2012)

(2012) Live for the Moment (2010)

(2010) MLB vs. Survivor (2007)

Authorship

Jeff authored the novel Stranded, which includes behind-the-scenes facts about his Survivor experiences and personal life. He collaborated with Scholastic to create the Stranded children's adventure book series. Here's a list of some of his books.

Survivors

Stranded

Forbidden Passage

Trial by Fire

The Sabotage

Jeff Probst visited 'The IMDb Show' on 12 February 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Business investments

Probst paid $5 million in 2011 for an 8,000-square-foot mansion on almost four acres in Studio City, California. Famed singer and entrepreneur Gene Autry owned the property from the 1940s to the late 1990s.

For several years following Autry's death, his surviving wife attempted to convert the home into a Gene Autry Museum. After failing to obtain zoning approval, the property was listed for sale for $6.9 million. Probst ultimately purchased the property for $5 million.

FAQs

How old is the Survivor host? Jeff is 62 years old as of October 2024. He was born on 4 November 1961. How much money does Jeff Probst make per episode? He allegedly earns $200,000 per episode. How much does Jeff Probst make a year? He allegedly earns $8 million annually. What was Jeff Probst's net worth before Survivor? Details regarding his financial worth before Survivor are not publicly known. His appearance on Survivor propelled him to stardom. What did Jeff Probst do before Survivor? He was an FX presenter. He also presented Rock & Roll Jeopardy before joining Access Hollywood. Is Jeff a producer of Survivor? He is the executive producer and host of the show. Does Jeff Probst have kids? He has no biological kids but is a stepfather to his wife Lisa Ann Russell's kids, Michael and Ava. What Survivor contestant dated Jeff Probst? Julie Berry. They began dating in 2004 and broke up in early 2008.

The enormous popularity and durability of the Survivor show have significantly boosted Jeff Probst's net worth. Jeff has been in the television business for close to 30 years. He has also appeared in several television shows, the most notable of which is Survivor. The show is now in its 47th season.

