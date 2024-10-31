Football maestro Lionel Messi reportedly sent a congratulatory message to Rodri after the latter won the Ballon d'Or Award

Messi, who has won the coveted prize a record eight times, didn't hesitate to share in the joy of the Manchester City star

While Rodri's Ballon d'Or success over Vinicius came as a surprise, he has received heartwarming messages from fans and pundits alike

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lionel Messi sent a personal message to Rodri after the Manchester City midfield linchpin clinched the 2024 Ballon d'Or on October 28.

The Spaniard celebrated his first win of this coveted award at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, edging out Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who took second place, with Jude Bellingham rounding out the top three.

Lionel Messi reportedly sent out a thoughtful message to Rodri after he clinched the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award. Photos by NurPhoto and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri beats Vinicius to Ballon d'Or Award

Leading up to the ceremony, speculation had strongly favoured Vinicius as the front-runner, France24 reports.

However, reports surfaced just before the announcement that Rodri had garnered more votes, a nod to his remarkable contributions to Man City's success and Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

Real Madrid, however, did not mask their discontent, accusing Ballon d'Or organisers, France Football in conjunction with UEFA, of "disrespect" for overlooking Vinicius and Dani Carvajal.

Despite this controversy, Rodri received high praise from peers and media figures alike.

Messi sends message to Ballon d'Or winner

Among his well-wishers was Messi—the all-time leader in Ballon d'Or wins—who reportedly texted Rodri his congratulations shortly after the Spaniard acknowledged him in his acceptance speech.

During his remarks, Rodri lauded Messi as a "role model" and recognised the Argentine’s long-standing dominance of the Ballon d'Or stage.

According to the Twitter account @RealTolmie via SportBIBLE, Messi reached out to the newly crowned winner, a gesture of sportsmanship that bridged generations of footballing excellence.

Real Madrid's Carvajal sends message to Rodri

Relatedly, Rodri shared that he received a heartfelt congratulatory message from a Real Madrid player following his 2024 Ballon d'Or victory.

Rodri’s tribute to Carvajal highlights a bond that transcends club rivalries, underlining mutual respect and the sportsmanship integral to football’s competitive spirit.

Rodri 'parties' hard after Ballon d'Or win

Still, regarding Ballon d'Or-related matters, YEN.com.gh previously reported on Rodri's celebration of his recent achievement of winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Spanish midfielder surpassed fan-favourite Vinicius to become the first midfielder since Luka Modric in 2018 to claim the award.

Rodri wasn’t alone in his joy, as Barcelona players were also reportedly thrilled by his victory over Vinicius.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh