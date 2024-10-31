Lionel Messi’s Private Message to Rodri After Ballon d'Or Win Over Vinicius Jr Emerges
- Football maestro Lionel Messi reportedly sent a congratulatory message to Rodri after the latter won the Ballon d'Or Award
- Messi, who has won the coveted prize a record eight times, didn't hesitate to share in the joy of the Manchester City star
- While Rodri's Ballon d'Or success over Vinicius came as a surprise, he has received heartwarming messages from fans and pundits alike
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Lionel Messi sent a personal message to Rodri after the Manchester City midfield linchpin clinched the 2024 Ballon d'Or on October 28.
The Spaniard celebrated his first win of this coveted award at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, edging out Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who took second place, with Jude Bellingham rounding out the top three.
Rodri beats Vinicius to Ballon d'Or Award
Leading up to the ceremony, speculation had strongly favoured Vinicius as the front-runner, France24 reports.
However, reports surfaced just before the announcement that Rodri had garnered more votes, a nod to his remarkable contributions to Man City's success and Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.
Real Madrid, however, did not mask their discontent, accusing Ballon d'Or organisers, France Football in conjunction with UEFA, of "disrespect" for overlooking Vinicius and Dani Carvajal.
Despite this controversy, Rodri received high praise from peers and media figures alike.
Messi sends message to Ballon d'Or winner
Among his well-wishers was Messi—the all-time leader in Ballon d'Or wins—who reportedly texted Rodri his congratulations shortly after the Spaniard acknowledged him in his acceptance speech.
During his remarks, Rodri lauded Messi as a "role model" and recognised the Argentine’s long-standing dominance of the Ballon d'Or stage.
According to the Twitter account @RealTolmie via SportBIBLE, Messi reached out to the newly crowned winner, a gesture of sportsmanship that bridged generations of footballing excellence.
Real Madrid's Carvajal sends message to Rodri
Relatedly, Rodri shared that he received a heartfelt congratulatory message from a Real Madrid player following his 2024 Ballon d'Or victory.
Rodri’s tribute to Carvajal highlights a bond that transcends club rivalries, underlining mutual respect and the sportsmanship integral to football’s competitive spirit.
Rodri 'parties' hard after Ballon d'Or win
Still, regarding Ballon d'Or-related matters, YEN.com.gh previously reported on Rodri's celebration of his recent achievement of winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or.
The Spanish midfielder surpassed fan-favourite Vinicius to become the first midfielder since Luka Modric in 2018 to claim the award.
Rodri wasn’t alone in his joy, as Barcelona players were also reportedly thrilled by his victory over Vinicius.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.