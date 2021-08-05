Akufo-Addo finally swears in Kissi Agyebeng as Ghana's 2nd Special Prosecutor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally sworn in private Legal practitioner, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng as the new Special Prosecutor of Ghana.

He was administered the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Kissi Agyebeng becomes the youngest and second person to occupy the office of Special Prosecutor after Martin Amidu resigned amidst controversy.

His swearing-in has drawn a lot of reactions on social media.

Kyeremeh Michael said he hoped the effectiveness of the office is soon felt.

Congratulations, but let us see the effectiveness of that office you are holding.

Saeed Ahmed Danladi hoped he is not influenced by the higher-ups

Congratulations, may Allah help you to deliver and be bold and should not influenced by the top hierarchy.

Mansa Akufo Ake prayed some key values will guide him to remain resolute

Congrats Kissi. May truth, integrity and resolute purpose guide you.

Razmed said the president should be the first person he should investigate.

Mr president you should be there first person he should investigate all de COVID money agyapa and p d s mr president fear God because you stand before him and stop de stealing

Chriz Rokk advised that he should not be partial and bias in the discharge of his duties.

Come and do the work you're appointed for irrespective of who appoint you

Charles Konadu had quite a lot to say.

Please do not come and behave like a sleeping serpent. Martin Amidu's appointment was the biggest mistake and we don't want a repetition.

Opkofran Kwaku said the SP should be provided with the necessary logistics to make his work easy.

Provide him with everything he needs so he can work for this land

What did Kissi Agyebeng say during his vetting?

Kissi Agyebeng during his vetting spoke on several issues.

On the fight against corruption, Kissi Agyebeng said he will rather focus on making it difficult to engage in the canker as trying to stop it would be nearly impossible.

During his vetting, the Special Prosecutor-nominee stated that he is prepared to go after government officials who have accrued unexplained wealth.

Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng said he expects all the wealth of these government officials to come from lawful sources that equally match their income level.

He said he would be looking out in respect of the sources of income for the persons involved.

“I will be looking out in respect of the sources of that income… whatever the source of the income is; should be lawful,” he said.

