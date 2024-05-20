The Minority in Parliament has accused the Akufo-Addo government of recruiting party footsoldiers into the security services

The Minority in Parliament has accused the government of recruiting party footsoldiers into the security services before the December 7 elections.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, revealed that the recruitment is being carried out clandestinely and illegally by the New Patriotic Party’s Members of Parliament, who have been given 30 slots each to fill with party loyalists from their constituencies.

NDC says the NPP government is recruiting footsoldiers into security agencies. Source: Parliament of Ghana (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

He believes the recruitment is meant to influence the outcome of the upcoming 2024 elections.

Describing the action as undemocratic, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has demanded that the government halt any such recruitment.

He reminded President Akufo-Addo of his mandate to ensure the 2024 general election is peaceful and event-free.

He also reminded the government of the need to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process for the security service.

Dr Ato Forson said the minority would monitor the upcoming elections and oppose any attempts to thwart their outcome.

He said the National Democratic Congress would uphold the integrity of the December 7 elections and resist any actions undermining the country’s democracy.

Mahama accuses Akufo-Addo of stacking the judiciary with NPP judges

Former president John Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo of stacking the judiciary with judges sympathetic to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mahama thus urged lawyers sympathetic to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider becoming judges to balance the perceived partisanship.

Speaking at the third Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2, 2023, the former president said President Akufo-Addo was trying to avoid accountability after leaving office.

Mahama says Akufo-Addo can’t assent to anti-LGBT bill for fear of foreign aid

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, believes President Akufo-Addo is not assenting to the anti-LGBTQ bill because of a fear of losing foreign aid.

The Ministry of Finance has said that if the bill becomes law, Ghana could lose $3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years.

Though Akufo-Addo said he would not assent to the bill because of its legal challenges at the Supreme Court, Mahama said the real problem was because Ghana was not self-reliant.

In an address to religious leaders on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the former president said he would work to make Ghana self-reliant.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh