Former president John Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo of stacking the judiciary with judges sympathetic to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mahama thus urged lawyers sympathetic to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider becoming judges to balance the perceived partisanship.

Speaking at the third Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2, 2023, the former president said President Akufo-Addo was trying to avoid accountability after leaving office.

“He has packed the court, and we know they have packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office.”

“We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary,” he added.

