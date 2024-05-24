Class Media Group's Nana Otu Darko has been invited by police for questioning following the arrest of Hopson Adorye

Adorye was arrested following his claim that he was part of a voter intimidation plot during the 2016 elections

According to the CID, the involvement of Nana Otu Darko, the host of the show, is crucial in uncovering the context of the claims

Nana Otu Darko (L) and Hopeson Adorye (R). Source: Nana Otu Darko/Hopeson Adorye

Darko was to report to the Accra Regional CID on Friday, 24 May, with a copy of the recording of the said show.

During the interview, Adorye claimed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had directed him to detonate dynamites in the Volta Region to intimidate supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He has since been charged with publishing false news and granted GH¢20,000 bail.

Adorye is a former NPP member but is now affiliated with Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change.

Movement for Change supporters massed up outside the Ministries Police station where Adorye was being held.

Courage Nobi, the Movement for Change's Deputy Director of Communication, told YEN.com.gh that the arrest was politically motivated.

Adorye arrest considered a diversion tactic

YEN.com.gh reported that the Movement for Change believes Hopeson Adorye's arrest is a diversion tactic from ongoing corruption scandals.

Courage Nobi, the Movement for Change's Deputy Director of Communication, cited the ongoing controversy surrounding Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, SSNIT, and the GRA-SML scandal.

"This is certainly an attempt by the administration from the scandals galore that we have been witnessing with this SSNIT sale of national assets to individuals within the party to ministers, with this brazen conflict of interest and also the SML scandal... which has seen the country lose millions of cedis without any significant work done.”

