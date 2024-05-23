The Movement for Change's Hopeson Adorye has been granted bail after being arrested on Wednesday, May 22, 2024

His bail was set at GH¢20,000 with two sureties after being charged with publishing false information

He had alleged that the NPP ahead of the 2016 elections had detonated dynamites in several parts of the Volta Region to scare eligible voters

The Movement for Change’s Hopeson Adorye has been granted bail following his arrest on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The bail was set at GH¢20,000 with two sureties.

Hopeson Adorye was charged with the publication of false information.

Source: Getty Images

Hopeson Adorye was charged with publishing false information about the 2016 general elections in the Dansoman court on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Adorye is reported to have told Accra FM that he was engaged in a nefarious plot by the ruling New Patriotic Party to intimidate voters in the Volta Region from coming out to vote ahead of the 2016 general elections.

He said the NPP had detonated several dynamites in several parts of the region days before the election to scare the voters.

The Volta Region is a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He attributed the plot to the low voter turnout in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections, which led to the removal of the then-incumbent NDC government.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa says Adorye’s arrest was politically motivated

Another leading figure in Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has asserted that Hopeson Adorye’s arrest was politically motivated.

He is convinced the ruling New Patriotic Party is behind the arrest.

He said the ruling party is disturbed by how vocal the ex-NPP members have become since leaving the party for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change.

He added that the NPP, worried about the fast growth of the Movement of Change, is employing every scare tactic possible to undermine that growth and silence the movement.

He said such moves would not work.

He has also described the charge against Hopeson Adorye as baseless and unfair.

He accused the police service of being manipulated by political figures at the top to do their dirty bidding.

Alan Kyerematen and supporters go to visit Hopeson Adorye

Ahead of Hopeson Adorye’s day in court, YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Kyerematen, several key figures within his movement and hundreds of supporters thronged the Ministries police station to show solidarity with the detainee.

Alan Kyerematen was accompanied by Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Kofi Kapito, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Ken Kuranchie, Alhaji Haruna Tafsiru Warlord, and other members of the Movement for Change.

