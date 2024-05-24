Several Feared Dead After Serious Road Crash Around Bunso Accra-Kumasi Highway

A road crash involving a bus and truck has claimed multiple lives on the Accra to Kumasi highway.

A road accident involving a bus has reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries on the Accra to Kumasi highway.

The crash occurred early Friday morning around 4:00 am at Atwemamena, a community between Bunso and Akyem Asafo in the Eastern Region.

Eyewitnesses described the accident having severe injuries.

The bus, travelling from Kumasi towards Accra, crashed into a truck heading in the opposite direction.

Eyewitnesses described the accident as severe, noting several brutal injuries.

The Bunso area also saw a road crash involving a presidential convoy travelling from the funeral of John Kumah. The collision led to the death of one person.

Some members of the president's security detail sustained varying degrees of injuries and received emergency care at the Suhum Government Hospital after the crash.

The injured persons were later evacuated to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment.

President Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to the late presidency driver who died in a road crash in the Easter Region.

Akufo-Addo described the driver as a faithful employee while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for new ministers.

The president also extended his wishes for a swift recovery to the other individuals injured in the crash.

Police officers involved in crashes

YEN.com.gh reported that some police at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement and disclosed their identities as Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.

