Two persons have died in an accident at Gomoa Simbrofo in the Central Region after their vehicle crashed into a tree.

The Thursday, May 23, 2024, crash involved a sprinter bus travelling from Accra to Takoradi.

The two died on the spot, according to reports

The two deceased have not been identified but have been noted as being one male and one female. They are reported to have died on the spot.

A number of injuries were also recorded, and they were taken to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Abdul Wasiu Hudu, told the Daily Graphic that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into one of the trees by the roadside.

Earlier in the same region, a man and his two-year-old son died after a speeding minibus crashed into them near Jukwa.

The two were travelling on a motorcycle when the vehicle ran into them, killing them instantly.

Fourteen others on board the commercial vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to an eyewitness, the minibus, moving at high speed, attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control, struck two people, and finally veered off into a bush.

Police officers involved in crashes

YEN.com.gh reported that some police at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement and disclosed their identities as Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh