A video of a lawyer reacting to the summon by the Nungua Stool to Medikal and Fella Makfui has gone viral

The lawyer said the summon was unlawful, adding that chiefs can not compel people to appear before them

Many of the people who commented on the video thanked the lawyer for the education

Yudah Brown, a Ghanaian lawyer, has described as unlawful the summon missed by the Nungua Stool for Medikal and Fella Makafui to appear before them on Friday, May 24, 2024.

According to the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the musician and his wife must submit their land documents for verification regarding their house at East Legon.

Reacting to this issue, the lawyer who took to his TikTok page to give a legal perspective on the matter said the summon by the Nungua stool amounts to an infringement of the couple's rights.

"This letter is unlawful and an encroachment to Mekdikal's right to Liberty. It is fine to be called by a chief and always remember to go with a lawyer. But no one can compel you to appear before a palace at a given time".

He explained that per Ghana's constitution, Chiefs in the country do not have the right to force people to appear before them.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video thanked him for his education.

WICKED commented:

even to appear in court kraaa I won't,,not to talk about Palace

HeartBeat reacted:

I'm learning a lot. Thanks.

MoreLiFE233 added:

But Sir is the Chiefs invitation not based on the seculation of a said land document with the Chiefs signature?

MoreLiFE233 added:

Now is it not fair for the Palace to get the facts right since the document is in the public domain and any falsehood could tarnish the image of Chief

Ricch Lamar stated:

if u follow this guy about chieftaincy my bro u gonna not live well.if Otumfour call u won't u appear before him

