The New Patriotic Party has dismissed calls from the National Democratic Congress demanding that Attorney General Godfred Dame be removed and prosecuted

This follows the release of a 16-minute tape in which Godfred Dame is seemingly heard coaching Richard Jakpa to implicate Dr Ato Forson in his testimony

The NPP says the Attorney General was merely conducting a plea bargaining meeting and nothing untoward

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rubbished calls from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to President Akufo-Addo to dismiss and prosecute the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

The ruling party says the allegations being made by the opposition NDC to support their demands are spurious, unfounded and utterly malicious.

The NDC has called for the dismissal, disbarment, and prosecution of Godfred Yeboah Dame over a 16-minute leaked tape in which the Attorney General can be heard seemingly coaching the third accused in the ambulance procurement scandal case, Richard Jakpa, on what to say in court to implicate the first accused, Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to the NDC, Godfred Dame's conduct in allegedly attempting to manipulate court proceedings against Dr Ato Forson is unbecoming of a lawyer, particularly the head of Ghana's legal system.

However, the NPP denied the claims in a counter-press conference on Tuesday, May 29, 2024.

It noted that the NDC was only peddling falsehood to tarnish Godfred Dame's image and reputation in a desperate attempt to save Dr Ato Forson from being punished for his crimes.

The Chairman of the NPP's Legal and Constitutional Committee, Frank Davies, noted that the audio tape showed the Attorney General engaging in a plea bargaining meeting with Richard Japka.

He said the Attorney General had not misconducted himself in his line of work and urged Ghanaians to disregard the allegations being peddled against him by the NDC. He unequivocally stated that the president would not dismiss or prosecute Attorney General Godfred Dame.

Dr Ato Forson's trial was not politically motivated

Frank Davies further rubbished claims that the minority leader's trial was politically motivated.

He explained that Ato Forson's trial began long before he became the minority leader; thus, it would be silly to consider it a political attack.

He stated that Ato Forson's prosecution was solely based on his role in the ambulance procurement scandal of 2011 and the evidence gathered against him.

The NPP, therefore, described claims that he is being targeted for his role in Parliament as nonsensical.

The controversial tape

YEN.com.gh reported that the controversy began when Jakpa, a businessman, said in court last week that he had been pressured to provide testimony detrimental to Forson. Jakpa had alleged that the Attorney General had been calling him at odd hours.

In the audio, Jakpa disagrees with Dame's insistence that he implicated Forson in wrongdoing, citing some official documents.

