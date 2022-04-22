The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, seems to be a major problem for lawyers affiliated with the opposition NDC

Two lawyers affiliated with the party, Edudzi Tameklo and Abraham Amaliba have criticised him heavily

They see the attorney general as constantly backing the Judiciary, especially the Supreme Court in everything

A lawyer affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has slammed Attorney General Godfred Dame for behaving like a child.

In a post on Facebook, the private legal practitioner said the young Attorney General is like that child who has a penchant for reporting his siblings to their parents to win favour.

Edudzi Tameko (L) and Godfred Dame. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom.

Source: Instagram

"Our AG thinks we are afraid of him. With what I have passed through in life, I don't fear such threats.

"As for this our Attorney General, let us allow him to enjoy his 'legal victories' for the two years left," he said in the post on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

It is unclear what has prompted the lawyer's strong words, but other lawyers affiliated with the opposition party have expressed similar sentiments about Ghana's attorney general.

Mr Abraham Amaliba, who oversees the opposition party's legal affairs, has said the current attorney general's apparent support for everything the Judiciary does threaten justice delivery in Ghana.

He said Godfred Dame was, for instance, always supporting the judgments of the Supreme Court in a way that raises questions.

Mr Amaliba's comments follow a recent comment by Mr Dame at a conference for people in the teaching and practising of law.

Mr Dame had said at the conference that some lawyers deliberately use social media to denigrate the image of the Judiciary after losing their cases in court.

But in Mr Amaliba's view, the attorney general was instead on a dangerous path that would create the perception that the Supreme Court was politically tainted.

In his view, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice must not be perceived as backing the apex court bench in everything.

Fixthecountry’s Barker-Vormawor: Attorney General Tells Court To Refuse Bail Application

Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has told a circuit court in Tema to deny a bail application filed by detained FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Godfred Dame is basing his spirited fight against the bail application on the fact that the embattled social change campaigner has refused to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The lead convener for the FixTheCountry Movement has been charged with treason felony for a willful attempt to oust the government.

