John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has proposed the relocation of Ghana's administrative centre to a new location

He said Accra has become too congested it is stifling government service delivery and business growth

Mahama added that the city would span the Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern Regions and would be a growth pole for Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, says the next NDC government would prioritise establishing a new administrative city outside the Greater Accra Region.

John Mahama said creating a new administrative city has become necessary due to the congestion in Accra and its effects on the delivery of government services and businesses.

John Mahama says despite moving the administrative centre, Accra will remain the capital.

He said relocating the administrative centre to a new location would speed up government services and business growth and possibly ease the congestion that has come to characterise the capital city.

He said this is an engagement with the European Union Ambassador and the EU Chamber of Commerce on May 28, 2024.

He stated that while the government has emphasised its decentralisation efforts, they have not been enough to speed up government services, particularly in Accra.

According to John Mahama, this new administrative centre would be a long-term solution to the significant obstacle the decongestion in Accra poses to economic development and efficient governance.

The former president said that if he is reelected, his government will begin the project's planning, design, and feasibility studies. He said the project would take about 20 years to complete.

John Mahama stated that the new city would span the Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta Regions and be near the Volta Lake.

He stated that the new city would be a green, digital, industrial metropolis and a 24-hour city, adding that such a city would be a growth pole for the region and the country as a whole.

According to him, establishing a port terminal at Mpakadan would also boost the economic viability of this new administrative city. He, however, insisted that Accra would remain the capital of Ghana.

Accra floods again

Heavy rains continue to cause havoc in the capital city. Several parts of Accra flooded following heavy rainfall on May 22, 2024.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed roads inundated, cars stuck in muddy pools, and people trying to salvage their property from the floodwater.

Places, including Dzorwulu, Dansoman and parts of Okponglo, among others, were submerged.

Images shared on social media show the heavy rains have damaged property and left many parts of the capital impassable.

Government donates drones to monitor flooding

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Local Government and Decentralisation has handed over drones to 17 assemblies.

The drones are supposed to support the assemblies in monitoring and curbing illegal dumping of refuse in drains and flood situations during rains.

The assemblies were told to maintain the drones and use them for their intended purpose only, as they were expensive.

