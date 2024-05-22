After two hours of intense rainfall, parts of Accra have been rendered impassable as floods take over the streets

Images and videos on social media show a roof blown across a street, red flood waters inundating streets and houses submerged

Road users are advised to be careful when using the road

Following about two hours of rainfall, strong winds blew the roof off a building on the Nungua to Accra road, causing massive traffic.

The roofing sheet collapsed near the Roman junction and landed on a passing vehicle on one side of the dual road.

Parts of Accra have been badly flooded.

Source: Facebook

There have been no reports of injuries.

Meanwhile, traffic has been diverted to one lane, causing a jam.

Accra inundated

Meanwhile, the heavy rains have caused havoc in other parts of the capital.

Several parts of Accra have been flooded following the rain.

Photos and videos shared on social media show roads inundated, cars stuck in muddy pools, and people trying to salvage their property from the floodwater.

Places including Dzorwulu, Dansoman, and parts of Okponglo, among others, have been submerged.

The rain started around 1:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, and fell heavily for about two hours before subsiding in intensity.

Images shared on social media show the heavy rains have damaged property and left many parts of the capital impassable.

There have not been any reports of casualties so far.

Road users have been cautioned to take utmost care when using flooded streets in the capital.

Ashaiman China Mall floods after downpour

Last year, the China Mall at the Ashaiman overhead was flooded during a downpour on September 22, 2023.

Videos online showed staff of the place wading through floodwaters that were more than ankle height.

Some staff members are seen trying to usher customers to the store as a security guard tries to scoop out some of the floodwaters.

The rains caused massive flooding in some parts of the Greater Accra Region, such as Adabraka Sahara, the Tema Motorway, and the TT Brothers.

ECG blames power outage on flooding of power stations

YEN.com.gh has reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) attributed the power outage in parts of Accra on May 1 to the flooding of seven substations.

The company stated in a press statement on Thursday, May 2, that the early morning downpour flooded its substations on Wednesday, May 1.

The seven affected substations are Burma Camp L, Station H-Dzorwulu, Gbawe, Station D-Avenor, Lat Trade AJ, and Lakeside Estate.

It assured customers it is working with the Ghana Fire Service to drain the flooded substations and swiftly restore power.

The ECG further assured customers of its commitment to providing a reliable power supply and apologised for any inconvenience.

Source: YEN.com.gh