The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has promised to impose austerity measures on government officials if he is elected

He said he would stop the free provision of fuel, utilities and other benefits to government officials as a cost cutting measure

He also announced plans to make Ghana a cashless system by emphasising the use of mobile money and other electronic payment services by 2028

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, says his future government will end the provision of free fuel and utility bills and other benefits to government officials.

He said this in an interaction with the European Union’s Ambassador to Ghana on ways in which he intends to cut down on government spending if he becomes president after the 2024 general election.

Source: Getty Images

He noted that cutting down incentives to government officials was a matter of necessity as every pesewa saved was important to ensuring that the government’s debt does not balloon.

He said the measure was apt particularly as the government has imposed austerity measures on the populace as a result of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

The former president stated that as part of his incentive cutting exercise, only government vehicles purposely used for official duties would be provided with free fuel.

He added that the state during his tenure would discontinue the payment of water and electricity bills, fuel, DSTV among others for government officials.

He argued that the least government officials can do to contribute to alleviating the state’s current predicament was letting go of these little benefits.

He said monies diverted from such ventures would be channelled to support small businesses nationwide.

He added that some of the funds saved as a result of these cost cutting exercise would be used to provide tax incentives for small and medium sized companies registered in Ghana.

Mahama to make Ghana cashless

The NDC flagbearer also announced plans to transition Ghana to a paperless system of transaction.

He said his future government would emphasise the use of mobile money services and other electronic payment systems for transactions in both private and public sectors.

He believes if given the mandate, he would be able to transition Ghana into a cashless state by 2028.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh