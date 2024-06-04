The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana has announced plans to embark on another strike action

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) is set to embark on a nationwide strike.

The strike follows the government's failure to address the resolution of CETAG’s service conditions after the association had given it a May 31 deadline to implement the National Labour Commission's (NLC) arbitral award orders and negotiated service conditions.

CETAG has accused the NLC of mistreating them in the ongoing impasse.

CETAG is demanding that the government compensate each member with one month's salary for additional duties performed in 2022 and other issues pertaining to their working conditions.

In a letter to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), CETAG said the NLC has failed to compel the government to comply with the arbitral award orders and negotiated service conditions despite the association calling off its strike after the commission asked it to do so in August 2023.

CETAG also accused the FWSC and Education Ministry of intentionally refusing to pay a top-up research allowance as arrears from the 2023 conditions of service agreement to deserving association members.

This is despite the agreement being signed by the FWSC with approval from the Finance Ministry in July 2023, scheduled to elapse on December 31, 2024.

CETAG has yet to announce the date for the commencement of their strike action.

Teacher unions forced to call off strike

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH) have called off their strike.

The pre-tertiary teachers’ unions began their industrial action on Wednesday, March 20, over the government's failure to address their poor conditions of service.

The teachers cited the Office of the Special Prosecutor's blockage of their salaries and the lack of an appropriate Scheme of Service and a Collective Agreement, among other reasons, for their strike.

However, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the National Labour Commission (NLC) condemned their strike action, stating that the teachers' withdrawal from the negotiation table was detrimental to addressing their concerns.

Tanker drivers commence sit-down strike

YEN.com.gh reported that fuel tanker drivers have commenced a sit-down strike over poor working conditions and low salaries.

They say the National Petroleum Authority has failed to act on an agreed policy framework that would improve their conditions.

The drivers say they will not resume operations until NPA meets their demands.

