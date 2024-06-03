NDC Rejects Directive Banning Party Agents From Monitoring Transfer Of Votes At EC Offices
- The NDC kicked against the directive issued by the Electoral Commission to keep political party representatives from the vote transfer exercise
- The opposition party cited gerrymandering as one of its concerns following the commission’s directive
- The directive follows a clash at the Kasoa Electoral Commission office on Sunday, June 2, 2024
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) opposes the Electoral Commission's directive to prevent political party representatives from participating in the ongoing vote transfer exercise at its offices.
The NDC is concerned that this directive will fuel gerrymandering through unlawful voter transfers.
"Political party agents play an important role in promoting transparency,” the NDC noted in a statement.
The EC's directive comes after three people were arrested following a clash between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Kasoa Electoral Commission office on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
In all, four people were wounded after the violence broke out around 5 am at the place, including the son of incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson.
Emmanuel Mettle-Nunoo, a member of the NDC communications team, told YEN.com.gh that the directive had only caused confusion so far.
He further called on the commission to open its doors to dialogue on the issue.
"The electoral commission is not an island… they should come back to the table and let us jaw jaw so we come to an amicable solution.”
Violence during voter registration
YEN.com.gh reported that there was a clash between supporters of the NPP and NDC in Awutu Senya West on May 7, 2024.
The clash occurred during the first day of the voter registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.
“The mistakes have humbled them”: CSO gives verdict on Electoral Commission following voter registration
Also, there was gunfire at a voter registration centre in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region on May 9, 2024.
The Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, was also arrested for alleged involvement in disturbances at Kukuom during the registration exercise. One person sustained an injury and received treatment at the hospital following the incident on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
