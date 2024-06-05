The Obuasi Police Command are on a hunt for seven armed robbers who fired upon a Benz truck and made away with GH₵12,000 and several mobile phones

The robbers ambushed the truck at a section between Tesiliman and Domeabra near Obuasi

The police have begun an investigation into the robbery

Police are on a manhunt for seven masked armed robbers who attacked and robbed the occupants of a Benz container truck between Tesiliman and Domeabra near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to the victims of the robbery incident, they were heading towards Obuasi from Adansi Asokwa in the evening of Tuesday, June 4, 2024, when they were attacked.

The truck was attacked near Obuasi on June 4, 2024.

The armed robbers had ambushed them at a section of the road between the villages of Tesiliman and Domeabra.

Upon reaching that section, the masked men wielding guns, cutlasses and sticks shot out of the bushes they were hiding in and fired at the truck, causing the driver to stop.

They then asked the occupants to descend from the truck and stole mobile phones worth GH₵4,500 and GH₵12,000 in cash before fleeing the scene.

None of the occupants of the vehicle were hurt.

They subsequently reported the issue to the Obuasi Police Command, which has since visited the crime scene and commenced investigating the robbery.

Chinese nationals robbed at mining site

The police are on a search for armed robbers who attacked a mining company in Akyem Akokoaso in the Eastern Region on Friday night, May 24, 2024.

According to a police report, at 7 pm, about 15 masked assailants stormed the premises of the Jia Xin Industrial Mining Company and attacked its managers, who were all Chinese nationals.

Two of the managers were shot, while one managed to escape unhurt. Of the two who were shot, one was hit in the leg and the other in the crotch area.

Following the attack, the assailants ransacked the premises, doing away with about GH¢1 million and two gold bars.

The victims of the incident were subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently responding to treatment.

Broad daylight robbery at Spintex

YEN.com.gh reported that a robbery attack unfolded at the Pan African Savings adjacent to FBN Bank on the Spintex road in Accra.

According to reports, two armed robbers trailed someone carrying a bag full of cash to the bank on May 28, 2024.

The robbers, who had reportedly been lurking opposite the bank, seized the opportunity to strike when they spotted their victim.

Despite the intense exchange of gunfire between the robbers and the police, they managed to escape with the cash.

