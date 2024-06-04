Two retired soldiers are among 11 persons jailed for the robbery of a gold-buying company in Wassa Akropong

Two retired soldiers and nine others who robbed a gold-buying company at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region have been jailed with hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

The former soldiers were identified as Emmanuel Tetteh and Samuel Agbadoku.

The suspects were jailed with hard labour.

The other suspects included three traditional priests, a kente weaver, a driver, a farmer and a businessman.

One other suspect, Mohammed Buzu, who was an ex-convict, was jailed for 50 years.

They were charged with conspiracy and robbery for the incident which occurred in 2018.

The suspects robbed AU Resources Ghana Limited, armed with guns and knives, made away with 7.5 kilograms of refined gold valued at GH¢1,543,500, six mobile phones valued at GH¢ 4,800.00 GH¢250,000.

The suspects, caught on camera, drove to Kasoa and lodged the items in a hotel.

A misunderstanding ensued at the hotel, which alerted a security officer, who eventually called the police, leading to the first arrests in the case.

Nine of the convicts admitted the offence in their caution statements and said the gold and cash they had from the operation were in the custody of two others, who were then at large.

On January 15, 2022, the two were arrested in Tema while one other person, identified as Peter Adoku, was still on the run and had been declared wanted.

Adoku should be declared wanted and apprehended as soon as possible to face prosecution.

Recent brazen robbery attack

Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for a 15-member armed robbery gang that attacked a mining company and shot its managers.

After ransacking the premises, the armed robbers stole about GH¢1 million in cash and two gold bars.

Following the attack, the managers were in the hospital responding to treatment, and the police set up a security post at the mining site.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Akyemansa District Police Command in the Eastern Region has set up a 24-hour security post at the mining company to quell further robbery attempts. It stated that the company had been a target of several other attacks.

Former Vice President's wife robbed

YEN.com.gh reported that Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of the late Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, was robbed of cash in her Tesano home.

The Herald reported the story, citing sources close to her family and the Ghana Police Service.

The Ghana Police Service reportedly opted to remain silent on the matter and the nature of the security breach.

The alleged mastermind behind the robbery and other high-profile victims was later brought before court.

