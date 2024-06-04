Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following a road crash

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana shared his view on the charges to YEN.com.gh

Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following the road crash he was involved in, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

According to the law, Lil Win is facing up to seven years in prison, given the nature of the charges.

Section 1 (c) of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) as amended by the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2008 (Act 761) states: “A person who drives a motor vehicle dangerously on a road commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction where death occurs to a person other than the driver to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than seven years.”

Under the Criminal Code of 1960 (Act 29) or the Criminal Procedure Code of 1960 (Act 30), where a prosecution is brought for a charge of domestic violence, either under negligent harm, a threat of harm or assault, all of which are classified as misdemeanours and carry a sentence of not more than three years.

The charges were given at the Asokore Mampong District Court, which granted Lil Win GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

His lawyers noted that he suffered injuries, including internal bleeding and required further treatment.

Lil Win was arrested by police shortly after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3, 2024.

CSO Accident Victim Support Ghana was critical of the charges levelled at the actor.

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana, Rev Cyril Crabbe, suggested to YEN.com.gh that these charges were too soft.

"The charges are the nominal charges for road offences in our country now. That also tells you how weak charges for offences on our roads are."

The group earlier questioned the legal system because of the initial lack of police action despite the crash claiming a life.

Police had previously explained that the delay in arresting Lil Win was due to his health condition.

Lil Win postpones movie premiere to honour boy who died in a car crash

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win's management noted that the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Sunyani, scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, had been postponed to honour the boy who died in the crash.

The statement got many people expressing their concerns about how Lil Win approached the situation about the loss of Nana Yaw; others, who were staunch supporters, threw their unwavering support behind him.

