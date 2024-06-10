A case of the rare Wilson’s disease has been recorded in a 13-year-old boy at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

The condition affects one out of 30,000 people in developed countries but is believed to be the first in Ghana

The Head of the Neuro-Developmental Clinic at the Department of Child Health at the hospital said the disease was treatable

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has recorded a case of the rare Wilson’s disease in a 13-year-old boy.

The condition, believed to be the first in the country, affects one out of 30,000 people in developed countries.

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Source: Getty Images

The boy was diagnosed with the fatal genetic disease after his mother, a trader, detected his deteriorating handwriting.

Professor Ebenezer Badoe, Head of the Neuro-Developmental Clinic at the hospital's Department of Child Health, said the disease was treatable.

Badoe was, however, concerned about the cost of treatment, which is expected to be GH¢450 every month to stay alive.

What is Wilson’s disease?

Wilson’s disease is an inherited disorder that causes too much copper to accumulate in the organs.

The copper levels build up in several organs, especially the liver, brain, and eyes, possibly to a life-threatening level.

The symptoms begin between 12 and 23 and include swelling, fatigue and abdominal pain.

Treatment often includes medicine that prompts the organs to release copper into the bloodstream.

NHIA to pay renal patients' dialysis fees for six months

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Health Insurance Authority allocated over GH¢2 million to assist needy renal patients.

The NHIA's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, said the funds will cover two sessions for about 600 patients nationwide until the end of the year.

The Renal Patients Association of Ghana raised the alarm about a sudden increase in dialysis costs from GH¢380 to GH¢491.

The association said the increment was disappointing and could hinder many patients' access to life-saving dialysis treatment.

The spokesperson for the Association, Major Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah, said patients were already struggling with the GH¢380.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh