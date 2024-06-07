A Ghanaian businessman was found dead at his hotel in Seoul while attending a Korea-Africa Summit event

A businessman from Ghana was found dead at his hotel in Seoul on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, while attending a Korea-Africa Summit event.

According to Korea's Yonhap News Agency, police found no signs of foul play. The police suspect the man's death may have been caused by illness.

The hotel he was staying at was in Seoul's southern district of Gangnam

The deceased said to be in his 50s, was a company official from Ghana attending a business counselling event on the sidelines of the Korea-Africa Summit, which has delegations from 48 African nations, including 25 heads of state.

The two-day talks, which opened on Tuesday, focused on trade, technology, and investment.

Korea will commit $14 billion in export financing to support Korean companies investing in Africa while increasing its official development assistance (ODA) to $10 billion by 2030.

The President of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol announced this on Tuesday in Seoul at the opening of the first Korea-Africa Summit.

