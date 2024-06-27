The Electoral Commission says it is in talks with the Ghana Prisons Service to facilitate the registration of eligible inmates ahead of December 7

The Electoral Commission has announced plans to register eligible prison inmates ahead of the December 7 polls.

The commission said it is working closely with the Ghana Prisons Service to ensure eligible prison inmates can register during the mop-up registration exercise scheduled for August 1 to August 3, 2024.

The EC says it is working with the Ghana Prisons Service to ensure inmates are registered.

It noted that it is securing data from the Ghana Prisons Service to guide its arrangements. The registration would happen at the commission’s district offices nationwide.

The commission announced this after a meeting with the National Peace Council in Accra on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The meeting was part of a series of engagements organised by the Electoral Commission to interact with key stakeholders on plans for the upcoming general elections, measures put in place to ensure a free, fair and credible election and their input on the matter.

With the National Peace Council, the EC discussed measures to ensure sustained peace and harmony among political actors, the citizenry, and other stakeholders throughout the election period.

The National Peace Council urged the EC to work assiduously to build public trust in its operations to remove doubts about its credibility before, during, and after the election season.

It said the EC should continue engaging the political parties and the public on measures put in place to ensure credible elections to avoid any confusion or pushback on election day.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, said the commission was committed to ensuring credible elections.

Hence, it engages with relevant stakeholders to ensure that their views are taken into consideration and that their grievances are addressed as well.

EC makes other assurances to the National Peace Council

The EC chairperson further made other assurances to the Peace Council. She reiterated the commission’s pledge to ensure the Guan Constituency is included in the 2024 general elections.

She added that no new constitutional instruments would be introduced in the interim to govern the conduct of the December 7 polls. She also confirmed that the indelible ink would be used during the exercise.

EC replaced lost or damaged voter IDs

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission began replacing lost or damaged voter ID cards on May 30, 2024.

Transferring votes and applying for proxy voting also ran from May 30 to June 14, 2024.

The EC provided a unique shortcode for persons making payments to replace their missing voter ID cards.

