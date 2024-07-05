The Minority in Parliament has announced plans to stage a second #OccupyBoG protest

This demonstration will be led by Mahama Ayariga who says the BoG's posture concerning expenses made on the construction of its new head office is unsatisfactory

The demonstration will take place on July 30, 2024

The Minority caucus in parliament has indicated their intention to stage another #OccupyBoG demonstration to demand the removal of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies from office.

The demonstration will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

This will be the second time the Minority is demanding the removal of the Bank of Ghana's governor, Dr Ernest Addison

Source: UGC

According to the National Democratic Congress MPs, the governor and his deputies have presided over the central bank's gross mismanagement, resulting in combined losses of approximately GH¢70 billion.

They are calling on the government to replace the governors with a more competent set to reinstill confidence in Ghana’s fiscal space.

While a previous demonstration had been deemed unsuccessful due to the governors remaining in their offices, the NDC is hopeful their upcoming demonstration will finally push the president to act.

Ayariga investigates additional spending on BoG’s new head office

The demonstration will be led by Mahama Ayariga, who has been investigating the cost of constructing the new $250 million BoG head office and the huge losses made in the previous fiscal year.

A Right to Information Bill he had made to the Bank of Ghana requesting information on any additional expenses made on the BoG head office building had not met his expectations after the central bank denied any additional spending and referred him to its 2023 annual report.

He said the BoG should have provided clear and detailed information on the new head office spending to ensure accountability and transparency in managing the country’s natural resources.

Mahama Ayariga has reportedly notified the police of his impending demonstration and has met the requirements of the Public Order Act.

Ato Forson accuses BoG of spending millions on mansion amidst economic crisis

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has accused the Bank of Ghana of proceeding to construct a multi-million dollar residence for the bank’s governor.

The new residence is at the former site of the Bank of Ghana Clinic in Ridge, Accra.

In a post on X on Monday, June 3, 2024, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyam-Esiam said the former Bank of Ghana Clinic was demolished to pave the way for the construction of the governor’s residence.

He noted that not only was the action detrimental to those who depended on the facility for healthcare, but it was also distasteful for the central bank to spend vast sums of money constructing a mansion when the country was in such dire economic straits.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh