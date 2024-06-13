Two Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims have reportedly died from various health complications over the past week

Two Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims have died from various health complications in Saudi Arabia.

Reports indicated that the deceased persons, believed to be from Damongo in the Savannah region, passed away on Sunday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 12.

Over 4,000 Ghanaian pilgrims are currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj ritual.

They started departing for Saudi Arabia from the Tamale International Airport on May 28, 2024.

Chairman of the Hajj Board Alhaji Ben Abdullah Banda confirmed the deaths to Channel One News.

He said the two dead persons had been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

He also announced that a Ghanaian pilgrim gave birth in the Holy City of Mecca on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government assured security measures have been intensified to safeguard the well-being of Ghanaian pilgrims in the Holy Land, particularly in light of past challenges posed by individuals misusing non-Hajj visas.

In Saudi Arabia, pilgrims were told to expect comprehensive amenities, including two meals daily, medical care, comfortable accommodation, and transportation.

Spiritual guidance will be provided by a team of Islamic clerics, while orientation programs will educate pilgrims, especially first-time international travellers, on the rituals and health practices during the month-long spiritual journey in Saudi Arabia.

Climate change poses health risk to hajj pilgrims

YEN.com.gh reported on how climate change and global warming have impacted hajj pilgrims in recent years.

The hajj pilgrimage can be physically taxing in average years, and worshippers this year face an added challenge of high temperatures rising to 42 degrees Celsius.

Muslims who have flocked to western Saudi Arabia for the five-day ritual, most of which takes place in the open air, have been confronted with a stark reminder of how warming trends are exacerbating what was already a scorching desert climate.

Though pilgrims generally shy from complaining, the result is a daunting endurance test.

Source: YEN.com.gh