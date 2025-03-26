President John Mahama has started consultations with the Council of State after three petitions to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

President Nana Akufo-Addo dismissed a similar petition to remove Torkornoo before leaving office in January

President John Mahama has initiated consultations with the Council of State following three petitions to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.

The consultations with the Council of State align with Article 146 of the Constitution.

A statement from the presidency confirmed Mahama action on the petition.

The details of the petitions have not been made public. The Council of State is expected to review the petitions and advise the President on the appropriate course of action as stipulated in Article 146.

This is not the first attempt to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo. Before Mahama took office in January, President Nana Akufo-Addo dismissed a similar petition filed by Stephen Kwaku Asare, citing a lack of merit.

That petition accused the Chief Justice of misconduct and incompetence, specifically alleging irregularities in panel reconstitution, the issuance of practice directions, and constitutional breaches.

However, after consulting the Council of State, the former President ruled that the claims failed to establish a prima facie case warranting further investigation.

The removal of a Chief Justice is governed by Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that a Justice of the Superior Court can only be removed for stated misbehaviour, incompetence, or incapacity due to infirmity.

The law requires that when such a petition is received, the President must act in consultation with the Council of State to appoint a committee to investigate the allegations.

This committee must include two Justices of the Supreme Court, one of whom serves as chairman, as well as three other individuals who are not members of Parliament, the Council of State, or the legal profession.

The committee is mandated to investigate the allegations and make recommendations to the President.

If a petition is referred to a committee, the President may also suspend the Chief Justice upon the advice of the Council of State.

With President Mahama officially referring the petitions to the Council of State, the legal and political landscape surrounding the Chief Justice’s tenure now hinges on the committee’s findings. If the committee recommends removal, the President will be required to act accordingly.

This unfolding situation is expected to generate intense debate within Ghana’s legal and political circles as stakeholders await the Council of State’s decision.

