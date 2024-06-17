The flag bearer of the NDC, John Mahama, has pledged to reduce the cost of Hajj if he is elected President

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has pledged to reduce the cost of Hajj if he is elected President in the 2024 general elections.

Maham noted current Hajj fairs standing at GH¢75,000, saying they were expensive and prevented many ordinary Muslims from fulfilling their pilgrimage to Mecca.

He made this commitment on June 17, 2024, during the Eid prayers with the Ahlussuna Wal-Jamah Muslim group at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

“... if we win in this election and we come into government, we are going to work to reduce the Hajj fare so that everybody can go,” he stated.

Mahama also stressed the need to appreciate fathers for their efforts despite the current economic hardships.

There were 4,000 Ghanaian pilgrims who went to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj ritual.

They started departing for Saudi Arabia from the Tamale International Airport on May 28, 2024.

Two Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia

Two Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims have reportedly died from various health complications over the past week.

Reports indicated that the deceased persons are believed to be from Damongo in the Savannah Region.

A Ghanaian pilgrim gave birth in the Holy City of Mecca last Wednesday.

Mahama donates $10K to the national amputee football team

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama has donated $10,000 to Ghana's amputee football team.

The donation from Mahama was a recognition of their Amputee Africa Cup of Nations win.

The donation came after the Black Challenge presented its trophy to the former president at his residence.

Mahama assured the team of better support if he was elected president of the country.

Various governments have been criticised for only supporting the senior men's football team, the Black Stars while neglecting other teams across different sporting disciplines.

