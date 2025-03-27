The Ga Traditional Council’s ban on drumming and noise-making will run from May 12 to June 12 ahead of the Homowo Festival

Areas like Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, Ningo, Tema, Kpone and Prampram are not affected by the ban

The annual ban among the Ga people is observed as a period of reflection ahead of the Homowo festival

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ga Traditional Council has scheduled the ban on drumming and noise-making from May 12 to June 12 ahead of the 2025 Homowo Festival.

Graphic Online reported that this ban will not cover areas like Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, Ningo, Tema, Kpone and Prampram.

The Ga Traditional Council schedules the ban on drumming and noise-making from May 12 to June 12 ahead of the Homowo festival.

Source: Getty Images

Those communities are expected to announce their dates for the ban after June 12.

The annual ban, a significant cultural practice among the Ga people, is observed to create an atmosphere of peace, solemnity, and spiritual reflection ahead of the festival, which celebrates unity, resilience, and gratitude for a bountiful harvest.

A spokesperson for the Ga Traditional Council, Sylvester Parker Allotey, reiterated the importance of the ban ahead of the festival.

“This ban is a sacred tradition that allows us to prepare spiritually and reflect on our heritage as we approach the Homowo Festival. It’s a time for peace, unity, and quiet reflection before the celebratory festivities begin."

The Ga Traditional Council also argued that the ban is recognised under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which upholds the practice of customary law and cultural traditions.

Article 11(3) of the Constitution acknowledges customary law as an integral part of the country’s legal framework, while Article 26(1) guarantees communities the right to preserve their cultural heritage.

During the ban, specific restrictions will be enforced, including the requirement for worship centres to limit their activities to their premises. Noise-making, including clapping, the use of tambourines, and other musical instruments, will be strictly prohibited. Additionally, the use of loudspeakers outside church premises, mosques, or for roadside evangelism will not be allowed. Funeral rites and related activities will also be suspended until one week after the ban is lifted, with funerals permitted to resume on Friday, June 20, 2025.

To ensure compliance, a task force comprising representatives from the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), local assemblies, and the Ghana Police Service will be monitoring adherence to the directive. Those found violating the ban will face legal consequences.

“We encourage all residents, visitors, and institutions to respect this cultural practice,” the spokesperson added. “It helps maintain social harmony and mutual respect, allowing us to preserve the peace within our diverse community.”

About the Homowo festival

The Homowo Festival commemorates resilience during a famine that ravaged the Ga ethnic group and the harvest that followed.

The period of silence leading up to the festival serves as a time of reflection before the joyous celebrations commence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh