The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has promised Muslims that his future government will work to reduce the high cost of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Speaking at an Eid-Ul-Adha gathering at the State House by the Ahlussuna Wal-Jamah Muslim group on Sunday, June 16, 2024, the former president noted that the fee for the Hajj has skyrocketed in recent years.

Mahama said the high fee makes the pilgrimage a preserve for rich Muslims.

The 2024 Hajj fee stood at a staggering GH¢75,000, posing a steep challenge to Muslims who may have wanted to embark on the pilgrimage.

According to John Mahama, the high fees have made the Hajj pilgrimage a preserve for rich Muslims, whereas ordinary Muslims are unable to partake in the all-important ritual.

He pledged that if he wins the 2024 general elections, his future government would reduce prices to allow more ordinary Muslims to make the journey to Mecca.

Former MASLOC boss bemoans high cost of Hajj

Mustapha Batalima Abubakar, a former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), earlier bemoaned the exorbitant fees charged by the Hajj Board.

He warned that the high fees threaten the sustainability of the Hajj operations in Ghana and could lead to more and more pilgrims taking alternate routes to the Hajj.

The Hajj fees during the erstwhile Mahama administration stood at GH₵11,900.00; however, over the years, they have more than five hundred per cent increased to their current GH¢75,000 price tag.

Two Ghanaian pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia

YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims have died from various health complications in Saudi Arabia.

Reports indicated that the deceased persons, believed to be from Damongo in the Savannah region, passed away on Sunday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 12.

Over 4,000 Ghanaian pilgrims are currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj ritual.

They started departing for Saudi Arabia from the Tamale International Airport on May 28, 2024.

Chairman of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Ben Abdullah Banda, confirmed the deaths to Channel One News.

He said the two dead persons had been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

He also announced that a Ghanaian pilgrim gave birth in the Holy City of Mecca on Wednesday.

