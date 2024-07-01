Professor Francis Nkrumah, the eldest child of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has passed on at the age of 89

His death was announced by the Convention People's Party (CPP) official page on X

He died on Sunday, July 30, 2024

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was a renowned medical researcher.

Source: Getty Images

He died on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the ripe age of 89.

The late Emeritus Professor was the longest-serving director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIR).

In October 2016, the World Health Organization awarded him an honorary award for his contribution to the eradication of poliomyelitis in Africa.

He was also a founding member of the Pediatric Association of Ghana and the West African College of Physicians.

Professor Francis Nkrumah also received three awards for his role on the Africa Regional Certification Committee (ARCC), he was honoured by the NHO Ghana Office and for his role as chairman of the Regional Task Force on Immunisation (TFI).

His death was met with many goodwill and commiseration messages shared on social media.

Netizens mourn the death of Prof Nkrumah

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of those messages below:

Prof. Kobby Mensah n@thePOE_T

An Nkrumah has departed in grace, nobility, and leaving us with so much knowledge that he created just as our founding father did. Please send our cries to the father of this nation that his children are suffering

6 @KobbyBrown88

Oh, go easy Dr. Francis Nkrumah

How I wish Papa Kwame Nkrumah was still here and achieved the socialist agenda he was campaigning for. We would’ve been in a better place!

Vijay Prashad @vijayprashad

Dr. Francis Nkrumah (1935-2024) has just died. He was the oldest son of Kwame Nkrumah. He spent his life as a paediatrician, highly loved by his patients. Dr. Nkrumah remained in Ghana after the coup against his father, and continued to work as a doctor and scientist.

Dr. Nkrumah was a devout socialist. Ten years ago, he said, 'I feel presently that Africa continues to miss [Kwame Nkrumah] unless we go back and revisit what Nkrumah actually meant for Ghana and for Africa'. His Nkrumahism was there three months ago, when I visited him in Accra.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, Sekou Nkrumah, shared a picture of the two of them seated.

