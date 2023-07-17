Sekou and Samia Nkrumah have been captured disagreeing vehemently about their father's legacy

Two of Dr Kwame Nkrumah's children Samia and Sekou have been captured in a video disagreeing fiercely about their father's legacy.

In what looked like a mild family feud at the refurbished mausoleum dedicated to their father, Sekou said he believes Ghana's first president was a dictator.

He said his father's dictatorial tendency was the result of his Marxist-Socialist leanings, but Samia countered this, saying Nkrumah was a democrat.

Samia (L) and Sekou Nkrumah (R) disagree over their father's legacy. Image credits: Joy News, Getty Images

In a Joy News video that has been trending on Monday, July 17 2023, Sekou explained that his late father's strong political philosophy strongly influenced his style of government.

"Nkrumah introduced a one-party state. Nkrumah became a life president. These are facts. It's not what you read. And I am saying that that is dictatorial," he said.

According to that dictatorial approach to government was informed by Nkrumah's vision for Ghana and Africa's development.

"It doesn't mean it was wrong because that was his philosophy.

But his elder sister disagreed.

"Every policy, every legislation, everything he promoted was done through Parliament," Samia Nkrumah.

She explained that she was strongly against her brother's description of their father's legacy as a dictator.

The debate by the famous pan-Africanist's children mirrors the unending disagreement between scholars and politicians alike.

Some scholars believe Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah started off as a democrat but ended as a dictator.

Beautiful pictures of renovated Nkrumah monument trends on social media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a recent story that photos of the refurbished Nkrumah mausoleum have been trending.

In May 2022, the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum was closed down for rehabilitation work to be done.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, President Akufo-Addo re-opened the renovated memorial park.

The beautiful photos on social media have got several people talking and applauding the president for the initiative.

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park reveals entry fees

Also, the entrance fee for the redeveloped mausoleum has been released.

Ghanaian adults will pay GH¢25 to enter the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, while tertiary students will pay GH¢5.

All children will be charged GH¢5 to enter the recently-renovated memorial to Ghana's first president.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park management has said the charges are to help maintain the park.

