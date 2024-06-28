Top NPP MP Says Opoku Prempeh Not Ideal Pick For Bawumia Running Mate: “I Wouldn’t Choose Him”
- A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Andy Appiah-Kubi, is sceptical of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh being the NPP running mate
- Appiah-Kubi said he wanted someone who could relate to people and deliver votes, among others
- Bawumia has consulted President Akufo-Addo on picking Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate
A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Andy Appiah-Kubi, is not in favour of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as their flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate.
According to Appiah-Kubi, the Asante Akim North MP, even though the Energy Minister is a qualified candidate to partner with Bawumia for the December polls, he may not be able to deliver the votes needed to win.
"If it were up to me to choose, I wouldn’t choose him. He is not my preference," the MP told Joy News.
He also said he would prefer someone more acceptable to parliamentarians and be able to help them campaign.
"He cannot hold my hand [to campaign], so why would I say that I prefer him? He cannot hold my hand."
Bawumia has yet to present his choice formally to the NPP for further engagements.
Several leading figures in the NPP had stressed that the choice of running mate must come from the Ashanti Region, its stronghold.
In comments on these developments to YEN.com.gh, Mussa Dankwa, the head of polls at Global Info Analytics, also noted that Prempeh was a flawed candidate for the governing party.
He also noted the party may have some religious concerns to contend with, that Prempeh may not necessarily help.
"NPP’s problem is deeper than just the Ashanti Region. They will have issues with the religious fanatics who wouldn’t want to see a Muslim become the president of this country.”
NIB survey notes NAPO as the preferred choice for running mate
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a National Intelligence Bureau survey indicated that Prempeh, was the party's preferred candidate.
The survey engaged over 5,000 NPP delegates nationwide. Prempeh secured 76.2% of the responses from the delegates polled.
