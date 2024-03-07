Sekou Nkrumah Says Ghana's Stunted Growth A Result Of Visionless Leadership

Sekou Nkrumah says Ghana has been suffering from leadership deficient of vision

The son of Dr Kwame Nkrumah says the tow main political parties, the NPP and NDC have failed to produce adequate leadership for the country within the fourth republic

He attributed this to the slow-paced development and high level of corruption in the country

The son of Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Sekou Nkrumah, has attributed the country’s slow-paced development to a lack of vision from successive governments over the years.

According to him, while Ghana’s politics has been dominated by the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition, National Democratic Congress, the duopoly has failed to produce adequate leadership to steer the country out of poverty and dependence.

Collage of Sekou Nkrumah and Independence Arch. Sources: AdomOnline/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an interview on JoyNews, he said the inability of political parties to develop vision-led leadership is largely responsible for the create-loot-and-share nature of Ghana’s political space.

“What is lacking in Ghana and the leadership in Ghana today is that we don’t have a vision.”

“We have political structures, we have political parties that are semi strong, i mean the dominant NPP, NDC but they’re unable to produce leadership that will push this country forward.”

“So what we have is parties with big support and unfortunately they’re not able to serve the interest of the country and end up engulfed in corruption and so on,” he said.

Sekou Nkrumah says his father was a dictator

Sekou Nkrumah, while he believes his father was a visionary leader and responsible for many of the transformative projects that had transformed Ghana from its colonial era to its present state, also believes the founding father was a dictator.

In a heated argument with his sister, Samia Nkrumah, he stated that his father’s dictatorial disposition was as a result of his Marxist-Socialist leanings.

This he said has also informed his father’s one-party state idea.

But Samia strongly opposed her brother’s assertion.

She said their father was a democrat who always resorted to democratic ways to get his policies across.

Sekou Nkrumah alarmed at plans to rehabilitate Nkrumah Masoleum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that Sekou Nkrumah has raised alarm about plans to rehabilitate his father's grave with a proposed "freedom way".

According to him this "freedom way" will seek to highlight the contributions of the "big six" to Ghana's fight for independence.

However, Sekou says many are concerned this will re-write history and will water down the significance of Nkrumah’s contribution to Ghana’s liberation from colonial rule.

Source: YEN.com.gh