The National Democratic Congress in the Central Region has withdrawn its candidate in the Assin Central parliamentary race

Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, the NDC's Assin Central parliamentary candidate, was also suspended for six months

This suspension is pending the review and adjudication of the matter by the NDC's Regional Disciplinary Committee

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has withdrawn Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, its Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate, on moral grounds

This is after complaints were filed against Migyimah. After investigations and deliberations, the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee withdrew his candidature.

Nurein Shiabu Migyimah. Source: RADIO WAA 92.1FM

Source: Facebook

It also wrote to the Chairman of the NDC to communicate the suspension of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah for six months.

This suspension is pending the review and adjudication of the matter by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

The party did not reveal Migyimah's response but said he engaged in "anti-party conduct."

The Assin Central seat is currently occupied by the New Patriotic Party's Kennedy Agyapong.

In the last election, Nurudeen polled 14,747 votes, representing 42.74% of the votes cast, against Kennedy Agyapong's 19,754, representing 57.26%.

Previous trouble for Assin Central NDC

The NDC in the Assin Central was fined for cursing the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate.

The NDC had accused the NPP of allegedly transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their votes.

The traditional authorities in Assin Fosu invited the NDC and fined them GH¢10,000, ten sheep, and six boxes of schnapps.

They were directed to present the items by the close of Friday, June 14, 2024, for rituals to reverse the curse.

Violence during Voter Registration

YEN.com.gh reported that there was a clash between supporters of the NPP and NDC in Awutu Senya West on May 7, 2024.

The clash occurred during the first day of the voter registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.

The Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda, was also arrested for his alleged involvement in disturbances at Kukuom during the registration exercise. One person sustained an injury and received treatment at the hospital following that incident on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh