Yvonne Osei Adobea, following the release of a statement by KNUST SRC on June 29

This comes after it was announced that the University Council had agreed for the ban on the SRC Week celebration to be lifted

Many people who commented on the new development thanked Yvonne Adobea for fulfilling her promise

The Student Representative Council President for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Yvonne Osei Adobea, has chalked an amazing worth celebrating.

This came after she provided an update on the University Council's decision on the Hall Week Celebration and the Restoration of JCRC.

Taking to X, Yvonne Osei Adobea posted a KNUST SRC statement outlining the measures taken in the wake of their petition.

First, the statement revealed that the SRC Week celebration, banned in 2022, will return in the 2024/2025 academic year.

Yvonne Osei Adobea announces the return of SRC week celebrations Photo credit: @src-knust/X

Source: Twitter

"Restoration of the Hall Week celebration: Council considered the relief for well-structured Students' Week celebrations and directed that a Special Committee should be constituted to consider the proposal for a structured Students Week Celebration in the 2024/2025 Academic Year.

The statement added that the petition for the ban on the JCRC week celebration to be lifted was declined.

"Council declined our petition for the complete suspension of the ban on the JCRC system of hall management and further extended the moratorium for another year, effective the 2024/2025 academic year,"

The statement concluded by expressing gratitude to everyone who played a crucial role in restoring the SRC Hall Week celebration.

"The SRC recognizes the contributions of the GRASAG Council Representative, Mr. Felix Kofi Adusei. It further extends appreciation to the student groups, particularly The Parliamentary Council and the select committee signatory to the petition: Mr. Fosu Ephraim Djan (President, Independence Hall), Mr. Antwi Asamoah Nigel (Secretary, Unity Hall), Elisha Supiir Npoangnan (Speaker of the 15th SRC Parliament), Kassim Sadat (President, LNUGs) Francis Agyare-Yeboah (Chair, SRC Judicial Council)".

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 19,000 views and 16 comments.

Ghanaians commend Yvonne Osei Adobea

Social media users who commented on the video commended her for fulfilling her campaign promise.

@DasaKnust stated:

Thank you Madam President

@jr_amihere wrote:

This is a huge one! Finally we’ll have our SRC and Hall week celebrations! Big ups to all stakeholders involved in this massive achievement. Once again, Working for you.

@BLivelyf indicated:

The 10GB too how far.... Was it a campaign strategy?I trust you so please deliver

@Blv_kingsley reacted:

Congratulations Yvonne you've done well n history will always have you at heart, you will be remembered

Yvonne Osei Adobea pays homage to Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Yvonne Osei Adobea paid homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II when they met at a public gathering.

Yvonne, wearing a lovely green outfit and a lovely smile, was captured interacting with the revered Asantehene.

Miss Adobea's encounter with the Asantehene marks a significant turning point in her tenure as the SRC president.'

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh