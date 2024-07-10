Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has ordered an investigation into alleged brutalities by immigration service personnel

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has ordered a probe into alleged brutalities by immigration officers at the Aflao border in the Ketu South Municipality.

A viral video showed immigration officers assaulting a woman at the Aflao border

The incident was brought up in Parliament by the MP for the area, Abla Dzifa Gomashie. Gomashie expressed concerns about the service’s training protocols

Alban Bagbin. Source: Parliament of Ghana/Ghana Immigration Service

Source: Facebook

Bagbin directed the Interior Minister to report to Parliament on the matter on July 29, 2024.

The Speaker stressed that the use of force by public servants is unacceptable, particularly against women, and urged for a thorough investigation into the incident.

This came as reports indicate the government is set to recruit 11,000 persons into various security agencies.

The Chronicle reported that the process started on Monday, July 8, 2024, and financial clearance has already been given.

The Interior Ministry reportedly ordered the Prisons Service to recruit 1,500 personnel, the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 personnel, and the Ghana Police Service to recruit 4,000 new officers. The Ghana National Fire Service and the Narcotics Control Commission were also asked to recruit 2000 and 500 personnel.

This reported process has been described as a scandal by the Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga.

The Minority in Parliament recently accused the Akufo-Addo government of recruiting party footsoldiers into the security services.

Interior minister bans immigration officers from escorting guests

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has barred immigration officers from receiving and escorting guests at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to him, the act is unprofessional and prevents the officers from performing their duties as expected.

He said if anyone defied the directive, they would be dismissed immediately.

Source: YEN.com.gh