The Gomoa Akyempim Palace in the Central Region was attacked by armed men on July 9, raising renewed concerns about landguard activity.

In a statement to YEN.com.gh, Queenmother Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa said clashes occurred with the men who were said to be notorious landguards from Ashaiman.

Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I

The incident followed a directive from the embattled Omanhen on July 9 to close the palace.

The Queenmother suspects this intrusion was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the peace and security of Gomoa Assin.

She is also unhappy with the police's response to the concerns.

“While the Ghana Police Service intensifies its efforts to ensure peace and security across the country, particularly during this election year, bandits in Gomoa, especially Gomoa Assin, have equally escalated their activities to maintain insecurity.”

She further appealed to the Inspector General of Police to address the threats before the tensions escalated.

Landguard concerns have led to significant casualties in some parts of Ghana, prompting major concern from security analysts.

Some recent landguard activity led to one person being killed at a construction site at Tebu in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Three other persons were injured in the incident. The heavily armed land guards demanded a digging fee of GH¢4,000 to allow them to continue construction work.

Past landguard troubles

In December 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of landguards attacked some construction workers at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The construction workers, in turn, shot at the landguards, wounding one of them.

YEN.com.gh also reported that in April 2021, landguards disrupted a press conference organised by a New Patriotic Party group at Dansoman.

The land guards, numbering about 20, ransacked the venue and chased away reporters covering the event.

