Ghanaian gospel musician Efe Grace looked breathtaking in an African print ensemble for her video shoot

The style influencer made a bold fashion statement with her short hairstyle and flawless makeup

Ghanaian musician Lordina and other social media users have commented on MOG's Instagram post

Ghanaian gospel musician Efe Grace has captured attention as she prepared for a music video shoot, showcasing a stylish maternity outfit that highlighted her charisma and fashion sense.

Efe Grace looked heavily pregnant in a viral photo that renowned artist Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly known as MOG, posted on his Instagram page.

Gospel Musician Efe Grace looks pregnant in trending photos. Photo credit: @efegraceofficial.

Source: Instagram

She dazzled her audience in a vibrant short-sleeved African print dress that elegantly accentuated her baby bump, radiating confidence as she posed before the camera.

Her look was further enhanced by flawless makeup, featuring perfectly defined eyebrows and medium-length eyelashes that highlighted her expressive eyes.

The choice of black-lined lips paired with soft pink lipstick added a chic touch to her overall appearance, making the maternity shoot a trending topic of conversation throughout the week.

Efe Grace opted for a short permed hairstyle that artfully framed her face, making her appear even younger than her actual age.

The style influencer completed her ensemble with a stylish designer bag that added an element of sophistication to her outfit.

"My girl @efegraceofficial made a beautiful prego 😍."

"Osheyyyyyyy😂😂😂😂😂. @mogmusic ofain3 w) sum)) nakai."

"Congratulations...wow, we thank God."

"Congratulations ma🎊🎉 @efegraceofficial."

"Dress like your miracle 😂😂😂😂."

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂When is the baby shower😂."

"Imagining the number of people who run to her page to see if it's true😂😂."

"Why am I sensing April fool 😂😂😂."

"Eiiii Efe when 😮."

"Hard o 😂😂😂😂😂."

"It can't be ooo😂😂😂😂 my sis @efegraceofficial no preg ooo😂😂😂."

Check out the photos below:

Efe Grace rocks a stylish white dress

In another captivating post, Efe Grace turned heads once again in a white ruched ankle-length dress during a separate photoshoot.

The daughter of legendary gospel musician Reverend Mensah Bonsu wore a three-quarter sleeved design that seamlessly blended elegance with professionalism, making it an ideal choice for corporate settings.

She gracefully paired the dress with open-toe black high heels adorned with eye-catching glittering details, which elevated her look as she flashed a radiant smile for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

5 stylish photos of Efe Grace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about fashionable gospel musician Efe Grace, who has made headlines with her looks.

Efe Grace's journey in music began as a bright talent, providing vocals for her father, Reverend Mensah Bonsu, along with several notable secular artists, including Becca and Kwabena Kwabena.

Over the years, she made a significant transition into gospel music, where her dedication and hard work earned her nominations at prestigious music award ceremonies.

Efe Grace's powerful ministry and her keen sense of style have solidified her place on YEN.com.gh's list of the most stylish gospel musicians of 2022, establishing her as a trendsetter in both her musical career and personal appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh