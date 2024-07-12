Former President Mahama's office has criticised unethical reporting by Asaase Radio and Daily Guide about a trip to Russia

Some reports suggested that Mahama, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, was in Russia to court support for the election

The former President was in Russia to launch a Russian language translation of his memoir

Mahama's office has criticised unethical reporting by Asaase Radio and Daily Guide on John Mahama's trip to Russia.

The office said Asaase and Daily Guide's report that Mahama sought Russian support before the election was propaganda and disinformation.

John Mahama. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The former President was in Russia to launch a Russian language translation of his memoir, ‘My First Coup D’etat’.

In a statement, Mahama's office denied the claims and described the reports as "shadowy and unethical journalism" intended to tarnish Mahama.

It emphasised that Asaase Radio's claims were baseless and urged Ghanaians to dismiss them, affirming that no such engagement with Russian authorities for support had occurred.

Asaase has since published a rejoinder to the story.

Fight with The Daily Dispatch

Mahama’s office had a recent issue with The Daily Dispatch after reports linking Mahama is linked to $8 million worth of properties in Dubai.

It singled out the Daily Dispatch owner, Ben Ephson, accusing him of trying to taint the NDC flagbearer.

The office also said Ephson was ignoring corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration.

It also described the claims as trying to distract from corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration.

This story was linked to reports that Inusah Fuseini, a former Minister for Land and Natural Resources, was cited in an investigation into real estate and dirty money in Dubai by E24 and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

Ghana Integrity Initiative warns about pervasive corruption in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that the Executive Director of GII has bemoaned the pervasiveness of corruption in Ghana.

According to Mary Awelana Addah, corruption will remain in the country for the foreseeable future unless tough actions are taken immediately to stem the canker.

She noted that its pervasiveness in politics threatens the country's democracy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh