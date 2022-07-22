Pressure is mounting on Ken Ofori-Atta to step down over comments he made before going to the IMF for a bailout programme

Former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyepong has said the minister must resign and admit he got it wrong

Kwadwo Mpiani, another respected member of the NPP, has also made a similar call in the past

A stalwart of the governing NPP has joined calls for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to resign over his U-turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the party, said the minister's comments before the country returned to the IMF made his stay in office inappropriate.

"On the basis of what he said two weeks before…which is that we will never go to the IMF and [that] we're a proud country with the resources...

When you speak like that, you should look yourself in the mirror and say, 'look I got it wrong, Mr President I thank you for giving me the opportunity and I should stand down'", he said on The Hard Truth on Joy News TV.

Another respected party member, Kwadwo Mpiani, has made a similar call in the past.

The Chief of Staff during John Kufuor's presidency said that the minister must not wait to be sacked, urging him to take a personal decision to step down.

Former President John Mahama also said Ken Ofori-Atta is not fit to negotiate bailout terms because of his previous open opposition to the idea.

Despite the numerous calls, Ofori-Atta has said he will not step down as minister. He said he would behave like a father abandoning his children if he stepped down over his previous comments.

Isaac Adongo doubts Ofori-Atta would get Ghana a good deal with the IMF

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously in a related story that a financial management specialist affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cast doubt on Ken Ofori-Atta’s ability to negotiate a suitable IMF deal for Ghana.

According to the legislator for Bolgatanga Central, the finance minister has publicly stated his disagreement with an IMF programme.

In the view of the MP, because the minister has held that an IMF deal was terrible for the country, he won’t do an excellent job for the country now that he has been directed to negotiate the deal.

