Organised Labour has refused to call off its nationwide strike despite SSNIT terminating the sale of the hotels

According to Organised Labour, there has been a breach of trust and demanded the dismissal of the SSNIT Board and leadership

The labour group also noted that until their demands are met, staff will not return to work

Organised labour has refused to call off its nationwide strike despite the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Board announcing the termination of the sale of the hotels following Rock City’s withdrawal of their bid.

The strike action commences today, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Organised Labour says SSNIT's reluctance to call off the sale of the hotels has breached their trust.

Source: Getty Images

Organised Labour said the disregard of their demands about the sale of the hotels had left them distrustful of the board.

They now demand an overhaul of the SSNIT board before work resumes.

Speaking on Citi FM, the National Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr Eliasu Mumuni, explained that disregarding their warnings and concerns before their strike demonstrated a breach of the labour group’s trust.

He said that when NPRA stepped in to put the transaction on hold, organised labour was satisfied, only for NPRA to approve the clandestine sale of the hotels.

Per The Herald Ghana, Mumuni said SSNIT’s statement announcing the termination of the sale cannot be trusted, hence their demand for a complete overhaul of the SSNIT board and leadership.

What has SSNIT said about the deal?

The trust has previously defended its decision to sell a 60 per cent stake in its hotels to Rock City Hotel.

SSNIT's response followed a petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice on the conflict of interest in the deal.

The trust said the deal to partner with an investor started in 2018 through International Competitive Tendering (ICT) processes as prescribed by the Public Procurement Act.

It also noted that the advertisement was published in The Economist's January 5-11, 2019, edition.

This led to 15 firms expressing interest, following which six were shortlisted.

SSNIT said the Rock City Hotel submitted the best and strongest technical and financial proposal, so it is negotiating to sell a 60 per cent stake in four hotels: Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, and Elmina Beach Resort.

North Tongu MP Samuel Ablakwa, a critic of the deal, contends that selling SSNIT’s shares violates procurement procedures and wants the commission to stop the sale. He also criticised it as a form of state capture.

Ablakwa further asserted that Acheampong, who owns Rock City Hotel Limited, has breached the Constitution by holding a professional position without permission. This violates Articles 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

SSNIT reserves are projected to hit 0 by 2036, per a new report

YEN.com.gh reported the International Labour Organisation projected a complete depletion of SSNIT’s reserve by 2036.

International Labour Organisation made these findings in an actuarial valuation study of SSNIT’s viability.

It said that starting in 2029, total contributions, investment income and other income will no longer be sufficient to pay for annual expenditures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh