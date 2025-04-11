Shatta Wale has delivered on his promise to introduce viral sensation Peller to the home of his fanbase, Nima

The musician stormed the streets with the viral star in a convoy with hundreds of fans trailing them

Before they embarked on the trip, Shatta Wale took Peller to a phone dealership and gifted him a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro Max

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale and Peller have been spotted together parading the streets of Accra as promised.

Before Peller arrived in Ghana on April 10, Shatta Wale had promised to ensure the 20-year-old sensation enjoyed his stint in Accra.

Peller's time in Ghana started with a heartwarming welcome at the Kotoka International Airport where he was transported in a luxurious ride to one of Shatta Wale's mansions where he will be lodging.

Later that day, Peller touched base with Shatta Wale via a live TikTok interaction. He promised to take him to Nima where he honed his craft growing under the umbrella of top hiplife group VIP.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale and Peller were seen enourte to Nima in a convoy of luxurious cars.

He popped out of his Escalade SUV and encouraged Peller to do the same. Peller began to spray cash into the air drawing the attention of the huge crowd gathered to see Shatta Wale.

The duo made a stop at a phone dealership where Shatta Wale surprised Peller with a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Peller begs Shatta Wale for Kumasi trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller in his interaction with Shatta Wale had beseeched him to take him to Kumasi.

A fan told In a clip culled from Shatta Wale's live interaction with the Nigerian sensation, Peller asked to be taken to Kumasi, which is about six hours from Accra by road.

The SM boss giggled at the feasibility of Peller's plans for Kumasi considering his brief stint in Ghana. However, he gave in after the content creator insisted on meeting his own fans in the region.

