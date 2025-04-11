Ghanaian business icon Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's widow, Edwina went viral with her fashion sense

Madame Edwina Banda looked heavenly in a stylish white ensemble for her late husband's funeral

President John Dramani Mahama and other personalities were spotted at the star-studded ceremony

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian business icon Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda was honoured with a magnificent burial and funeral at the State House, reflecting his decades of dedication to the nation.

Born in June 1933 in Kintampo, in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana, Alhaji Banda was a visionary whose contributions created employment opportunities and fostered economic empowerment for countless individuals worldwide.

Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's widow, Edwina Banda, looks gorgeous in a white ensemble at his funeral. Photo credit: @osei_douglas_live.

Source: Instagram

On April 10, 2025, at his high-profile funeral, Madame Edwina Banda, the grieving widow, captured the spotlight with her wonderful appearance.

Dressed in a custom-made white gown adorned with shimmering accents, she radiated an aura of grace and dignity that captivated all in attendance.

The gown's delicate details sparkled under the ambient light, making her a standout figure amid the gathering.

Madame Edwina complemented her gown with an exquisitely matched head wrap and makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

As she mingled with esteemed personalities and celebrities who came to pay their respects, her elegance shone through the tasteful accessories she chose.

Fashionistas were particularly taken with her designer sunglasses, which perfectly coordinated with her glittering outfit, along with her opulent diamond bracelets that added a touch of glamour.

A true steward of her husband's grand farewell, Madame Banda also adorned herself with a unique and luxurious set of earrings that caught the eye, all while navigating the event in elegant footwear that completed her regal ensemble.

The Instagram video of Madame Edwina Banda at her husband Alhaji Banda's funeral is below:

President Mahama attends Alhaji Banda's funeral

President John Dramani Mahama looked dapper in a crisp white outfit as he paid homage to Alhaji Banda, the first African to own a ship and the first Ghanaian to possess an aircraft.

Recognised for his impeccable fashion sense, the president of Ghana accessorised his look with a stylish wristwatch and sleek black sunglasses, arriving at the ceremony amidst heavy police protection, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

The Instagram video of President Mahama at Alhaji Banda's funeral is below:

Joselyn Dumas attends Alhaji Banda's funeral

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas made a striking entrance in a fashionable white ruffled dress that quickly became the talk of the town.

With a radiant smile, she gracefully posed for a video shoot, showcasing her chic short blunt-cut hairstyle, expertly applied makeup, and glossy lipstick.

Her look was further highlighted by fashionable black sunglasses and a lavish red Chanel bag that effortlessly drew attention her way.

The video of Joselyn Dumas at Alhaji Banda's funeral is below:

Cheddar attends Alhaji Banda's funeral

Notable 2024 presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, previously known by the nickname of Cheddar, was also present to share in the Banda family's grief.

He sported his signature Kwame Nkrumah-inspired haircut and was dressed in a traditional white long-sleeved kaftan paired with matching trousers, embodying a sense of refined elegance in remembrance of the great man being honored.

The video of Cheddar at Alhaji Banda's funeral is below:

Family friend announces Alhaji Banda's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about renowned entrepreneur Alhaji Banda passing away after a brief illness.

The Ghanaian business mogul was the first to possess an airplane and was also the first African to acquire a ship.

The Ghana Shippers Council recognised Alhaji Banda's maritime contributions with a lifetime achievement award.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh