Benjamin Asare reveals excitment after signing new deal with Hearts of Oak, calling the club one of the biggest in the world

The goalkeeper's stock has soared after making his senior Ghana debut and keeping two clean sheets in World Cup qualifiers

The experienced Ghana Premier League custodian joined Hearts after leaving relegated Accra Great Olympics

Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has expressed his excitement after putting pen to paper on a new contract with Accra Hearts of Oak.

The former Great Olympics shot-stopper, who joined the Phobians ahead of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, has already begun to make a name for himself both at club and national level.

Black Stars No.1 Benjamin Asare signed a new two-year contract with Hearts of Oak on April 10, 2025. Image credit: Jrphotolovesport

Source: Twitter

Following his strong performances, the club has moved quickly to secure his services for two more years.

Gratitude and Commitment

Speaking shortly after signing the new deal, in the official club statement announcing the new agreement, Asare did not hide his delight.

"I feel excited to have been given the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Hearts of Oak has lifted my image, and the only way to repay the confidence they have shown in me is to extend my contract, play my heart out for the team, contribute positively and work for success for the team." Benjamin Asare said.

Asare’s words reflect a deep sense of loyalty and appreciation to the club that offered him a platform after his previous side, Great Olympics, suffered relegation.

His desire to give back to Hearts of Oak underscores a player determined to leave his mark, with former Asante Kotoko player Sarfo Gyamfi hailing him as the finest goalkeeper in the country at present.

Rising Reputation on the International Stage

The veteran goalkeeper's profile has risen significantly in recent months following his debut for the Ghana senior national team.

In back-to-back World Cup qualifying victories against Chad and Madagascar according to the BBC, Asare impressed with two clean sheets, helping Ghana to a strong start on the road to the next global showpiece.

His commanding presence and shot-stopping ability were key factors in those 2026 World Cup qualifiers performances, and have since enhanced his value in both domestic and international football circles.

For Hearts of Oak, tying him down to a longer-term contract is a strategic move that secures one of the best talents in the Ghana Premier League.

Asare's Rallying Call to Teammates

Asare also took the opportunity to send a message to his teammates, calling for unity and dedication as the team targets success this season.

"I will urge my teammates to remain focused and give their all to continue to work for success for the team," he said.

This call reflects a growing leadership presence within the squad, as Asare not only delivers on the pitch but also shows his maturity and vision off it.

With Hearts of Oak aiming to challenge for the Ghana Premier League title and regain dominance in Ghanaian football, having leaders like Asare could prove vital.

Hearts of Oak players celebrate after winning against Young Apostles in a 2024/25 Ghana Premier League match at University of Ghana Stadium. Image credit: @HeartsOFOakGH

Source: Twitter

Eyes on the Future

As Hearts of Oak continue to rebuild and strengthen, players like Benjamin Asare represent the kind of quality and character needed to push the club forward.

His commitment, performance level, and hunger for success align perfectly with the ambitions of the club.

Fans of the Phobians will be hoping Asare’s new contract marks the beginning of a fruitful chapter, one that brings back silverware and restores their glory days.

Otto Addo on Benjamin Asare's Black Stars Debut

