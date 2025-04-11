Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was left in awe when he saw his New York City fans cry during his show

On his Instagram page, he shared a video of how the show went and he emphasised that the experience felt like a movie

Many people spoke about his songs being spiritual and the lyrics resonating with his millions of fans

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was in disbelief that his fervent fans who attended his New York City show were emotional, with many shedding tears.

Black Sherif's fans emotional at concert

Black Sherif's loyal fans in New York City trooped into the venue to witness his live performance and to see him perform songs off his newly released Iron Boy album for the first time.

On his Instagram page, the 2023 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year winner shared a video of how the show went and how excited his fans were to see him in their city.

Fans were seen signing at the top of their voices in the video he shared, and others were so emotional to the extent that they broke down into tears.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Black Sherif emphasised that his New York City show looked like a movie.

He explained that one thing that stood out for him was how emotional his fans were as they watched him mount the stage. He noted that he saw people cry and others act out of control as they saw him.

"IRONBOY TOUR : 📍NEW YORK CITY WAS A MOVIE! A REAL MOVIE. I SAW PEOPLE CRY, I SAW SOME LOSE THEIR MINDS. THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC."

Black Sherif's New York City show

Reactions to Black Sherif's NYC show

Many people in the comment section noted that Black Sherif's songs were spiritual, and so they were not taken aback by several fans crying during his New York City show.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of Black Sherif's concert in New York City:

andohlorinda said:

"Black sharif’s music was played at the Emirates stadium yesterday during the champions league 😍😍😍🔥."

amgdeuces_ironboy said:

"The IronBoy Legacy is here to stay ❤️."

m.awal102 said:

"Because you speak to their minds , emotions and real life issues and that goes beyond music 🎶. Keep going higher Ghana 🇬🇭 proud of you!"

charlesgeorge123456 said:

"The Frimpong case, them go talk am some day😢."

samuel_jupitar said:

"THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC ❤️!"

charlesgeorge123456 said:

"Listening to Your music makes stuff like this happen."

Pictures of Black Sherif

Odumodublvck hails Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck was celebrating a major spike in streams for his hit track Wotowoto Seasoning, thanks to Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif's ongoing Iron Boy tour.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Odumodublvck expressed his amazement at how Black Sherif’s influence was pushing the song’s numbers.

The tweet sparked excitement among fans, who praised the track’s timeless vibe and highlighted how deeply the song connected with them.

