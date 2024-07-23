Akufo-Addo Inaugurates 320 Housing Units For Police Service In Tesano

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned 320 new housing units for the Police Service in Tesano

The buildings were constructed under the third phase of the Security Services Housing Project

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned 320 new housing units for the Police Service in Tesano.

This was the third phase of the Security Services Housing Project, which aims to provide decent housing for the nation's dedicated security personnel.

The units were built under the Security Services Housing Project Source: Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

The presidency described it as a milestone that testified to the government's dedication to improving living conditions for security personnel.

Akufo-Addo also said access to decent accommodation significantly boosts the morale and effectiveness of police officers.

"It is a reflection of our broader agenda to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of their profession, has access to decent and affordable housing."

Akufo-Addo also called the housing a reward for the loyalty of the police officers who will occupy them.

The units include 112 two-bedroom apartments and 208 three-bedroom apartments, along with an officers' mess, a social centre, two multipurpose playing courts, and a kindergarten.

Phase I, completed in 2014, provided 168 units for the then Bureau of National Investigations in Tema. Phase II, completed in 2018, delivered 368 units for the Ghana Navy at Tema Newtown.

Recent infrastructure projects

Akufo-Addo recently commissioned a massive new office for the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.

The new building, located adjacent to the High Court complex, has 130 office spaces, among other features.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also commissioned a hostel facility for head porters, aka Kayayei in May.

The multi-purpose facilities located in Madina and Ashaiman were in fulfilment of a promise.

Akufo-Addo admission on Saglemi

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo has said the government cannot afford to hold on to the controversial Saglemi housing project

He said the government needs to spend $46 million to complete infrastructure work on the project

The president said the government has already spent $198 million on the project, which remains unused

