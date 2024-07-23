A protest from the minority caucus has delayed the presentation of the 2024 mid-year budget review to Parliament

The Minority MPs are protesting the delay in the release of their District Assemblies Common Fund money

The Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, was expected to present the 2024 Mid-Year Budget Review at 10 a.m

The presentation of the 2024 mid-year budget review to Parliament has been delayed due to the minority caucus' absence.

The Minority MPs are protesting the delay in releasing their District Assemblies Common Fund money.

The caucus members have been expressing their discontent over the delay in the disbursement of the common fund.

The MPs maintain the fund is crucial for the execution of their parliamentary duties and responsibilities.

Dormaa East MP Paul Twum-Barimah told Channel One News the minority members were in a caucus meeting and not boycotting the presentation.

One of the primary sources of funds for MPs in Ghana has been the District Assemblies Common Fund, which transfers financial resources from the central government to local governments.

Original plan for mid-year budget review

The presentation aims to update the House on implementing the government’s 2024 Budget, provide revised financial plans, and provide an updated economic outlook for Ghana.

One of the major concerns ahead of the review is the country's tax regime.

Bawumia's pledge to remove taxes

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia promised to abolish the e-levy and other taxes burdening Ghanaians.

The Electronic Transfer Levy Act imposed a levy of 1 percent on electronic transfers like mobile money transactions.

Bawumia also announced that he will abolish the emission levy, tax on betting, and the proposed 15 percent VAT on electricity tariffs if it exists by January 2025.

The latter was suspended after organised labour threatened to protest the revenue measure.

He was speaking at a stakeholder interaction with members of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Accra on March 21.

