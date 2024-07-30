The police and La Coalition protesters have clashed over the planned route for the coalition's protest

The police were trying to prevent the protesters from marching to Kpletso near the Burma Camp

Protesters claimed the only reason the police were arguing was because they feared military men

The police and La Coalition protesters have clashed over the group's intended protest route.

The protest was triggered by concerns about state lands allegedly being encroached upon by politically exposed persons.

The La Coalition are protesting against the encroachment of state lands.Source: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

According to the La Coalition, per My Joy Online, rather than selling state lands to private developers, these lands should be returned to the communities from which they were taken from for communal development.

The protesters, made of various unions and associations within the La Traditional Area, are demanding the return of the Trade Fair land, which comprises the Labadi Beach and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel land, stating that the original owners of the land have not been adequately compensated.

The group is also protesting against the alleged encroachment of lands belonging to the Ghana Prisons Service at Cantonments and the Roman Ridge.

However, Citinewsroom reports that during the protest, a disagreement over the route ensued between the Police and the La Coalition.

Police, La Coalition clash over protest route

The La Coalition wanted to march to Kpletso near Burma Camp but the police resisted the decision, stating that they could not guarantee the safety of the protesters if they marched to the site.

This led to a heated argument between the protesters and the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Arhin.

The protesters have described the police as cowards and claimed they are trying to avoid an encounter with the military.

The convenor of the protest said the protesters were not headed to the Kpletso land but to Christ the King to meet a government representative and present a petition.

He also said that the police had also earlier refused to provide security for the protest leading to the organisers providing their own security.

The convenor commented that protesters are law-abiding citizens and would not behave in any untoward behaviour.

Interior Minister, DG of Ghana Prisons Service summoned

Meanwhile, parliament summoned the Interior Minister and the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to appear over land encroachment issues yesterday, July 29.

The Defense and Interior Committee was seeking answers about the encroachment of Ghana Prisons Service lands at Cantonments and Roman Ridge.

Parliament said it was summoning the minister and DG to come and explain the situation to them, in order for the necessary actions to be taken.

Judicial Service sues Attorney General, Lands Commission

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Judicial Service has sued the Attorney General, the Lands Commission, and an oil company over land encroachment.

The Judicial Service said six bungalows belonging to several justices were at risk, demanding that the court declare this encroachment unconstitutional as well as illegal.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh