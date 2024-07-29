Parliament's Defense and Interior Committee has summoned the Interior Minister and the Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service over land encroachment issues

The summons follows the encroachment on lands belonging to the Ghana Prisons Service at Cantonments and Roman Ridge

Parliament says it is summoning the two to come and confirm the situation for the necessary actions to be taken

Parliament has summoned the Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey and the Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service to appear before it today, Monday, July 29, 2024.

Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee issued this summons following reports of encroachment on lands belonging to the Ghana Prisons Service Barracks at Cantonments and Roman Ridge in Accra.

Interior Minister Henry Quartey and the Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service Isaac Kofi Egyir have been summoned to parliament.

The encroachment has sparked protests from the Coalition of La Associations and the GaDangme Coalition Against Land Injustice.

The groups have planned a series of massive demonstrations to protest the encroachment.

The groups said the unethical seizures and encroachments of lands by politically exposed persons and entities in the Greater Accra Region is a matter of grave concern.

They have urged the government to immediately address the encroachment of these lands and put a stop to it.

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Lanchene Toobu, told Citi News that for any action to be taken, there is the need for first-hand information about the situation.

He shared that preliminary information reaching parliament suggests that a private developer has taken over the government’s land, leading to protests from disgruntled community members.

He said this is the main reason why parliament has summoned the Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service and the Interior Minister to confirm the situation.

Judicial Service sues A-G over land encroachment

The Judicial Service of Ghana has filed a lawsuit against the Attorney General, the Lands Commission and an oil company over an encroachment on land belonging to the service.

The Judicial Service in its writ stated that the parcel of land opposite the American Embassy in Cantonments and six bungalows situated on it have been encroached upon.

The solicitor for the Judicial Service, Mandy Dzifa Kwawukume, stated in the writ that the space being encroached upon had served as homes to several justices including Justice Yaw Appau, Justice CJ Honyenugah, and Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo.

She noted that following the encroachment a total of 14 residences including one belonging to the Robin Batu family have been affected.

The Judicial Service is seeking to halt the development on the land and reclaim the property.

Military officer gunned down at Kasoa

YEN.com.gh reported that a military officer has been gunned down in Kasoa following a confrontation with occupants of land he and his friends bought.

According to reports, the military officers had earlier reported the encroachment on their land to the Millenium City Police Command but no action had been taken.

In an attempt to escalate the matter, one Nana Ben, a sub-chief in the area opened fire on the officers' vehicle killing one.

